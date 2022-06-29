Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into Texas by Friday. This disturbance will likely give us rain chances, here in Texoma, both Saturday & Sunday.

We’ll have a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. For the 4th of July, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies and no rain chances.

