Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crashed into a tree on Kell West Blvd, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. when the motorcycle reportedly left the roadway just west of the curve off of Holliday Street; it then struck the tree.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old David Ford Jr., was found dead at the scene, while the passenger, 27-year-old Juanita Anderson, died at United Regional. Both victims are of Wichita Falls.

Ford’s body has been sent for an autopsy, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.