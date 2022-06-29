Email City Guide
Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crashed into a tree on Kell West Blvd, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. when the motorcycle reportedly left the roadway just west of the curve off of Holliday Street; it then struck the tree.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old David Ford Jr., was found dead at the scene, while the passenger, 27-year-old Juanita Anderson, died at United Regional. Both victims are of Wichita Falls.

Ford’s body has been sent for an autopsy, and the crash remains under investigation.

