WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for July

The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available.
The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for July.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, July 7, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 9, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available.
The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available.(WFAFB)

