WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for July.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, July 7, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 9, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available. (WFAFB)

