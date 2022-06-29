WFFD extinguishes overnight fire on 32nd Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a house fire early Wednesday morning on 32nd Street.

Firefighters were reportedly called to the home around 12:26 a.m. and said light smoke showing upon their arrival. They then entered the house and discovered a small fire in the living area.

It reportedly took firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire. There were no injuries reported, and nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.

WFFD officials said the fire was caused by an extension cord that was plugged into a window A/C unit.

