WFPD identifies alleged bank robber

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank alarm on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street.

A man, identified as Melvis Compton, allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money.

Court documents state Compton left the scene after receiving several thousand dollars. Police used surveillance video of the suspect and later found him at Deluxe Inn wearing the same clothing from the video. Police said he was also in possession of the money taken during the robbery.

After being detained, Compton confessed to police that he robbed the bank, according to court documents.

Compton was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance, and he remains jailed as of Wednesday on a $107,500 bond. No employees nor officers were hurt during this incident.

The FBI assisted WFPD in this investigation.

