WFPD releases statistics on 2022 deadly crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released Wednesday statistics on deadly crashes that have happened in 2022 so far.

Four crashes happened involving motorcycles with a total of five deceased.

One crash happened involving a car.

One crash happened involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

One crash happened involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

WFPD officials said there have been seven total deadly crashes this year, with eight deaths reported.

