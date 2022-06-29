WFPD releases statistics on 2022 deadly crashes
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released Wednesday statistics on deadly crashes that have happened in 2022 so far.
Four crashes happened involving motorcycles with a total of five deceased.
- March 20, 2022 - Burkburnett woman dies following Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle crash
- May 18, 2022 - Man killed in motorcycle crash on Seymour Highway
- June 4, 2022 - Man killed in motorcycle crash on Kemp Street
- June 28, 2022 - Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West
One crash happened involving a car.
One crash happened involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.
One crash happened involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WFPD officials said there have been seven total deadly crashes this year, with eight deaths reported.
