WFPD releases statistics on 2022 deadly crashes

There have been seven total deadly crashes this year, with eight deaths reported.
There have been seven total deadly crashes this year, with eight deaths reported.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released Wednesday statistics on deadly crashes that have happened in 2022 so far.

Four crashes happened involving motorcycles with a total of five deceased.

One crash happened involving a car.

One crash happened involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

One crash happened involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

WFPD officials said there have been seven total deadly crashes this year, with eight deaths reported.

