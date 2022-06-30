18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy who almost drowned Thursday in Iowa Park was revived by a parent, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. in reference to the call. Law enforcement was reportedly told that the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home in the 2300 block of Peterson Road.
A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to Cook Children’s Hospital.
