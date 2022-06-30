Alley Cat Vintage Mercantile to expand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the edge of downtown, the vintage store Alley Cat is expanding.

The owners are taking over the business right next door and will merge the entire space into one. With just under 40,000 square feet for both areas, it’s an exciting opportunity for the owner to expand her collection.

“So it’s quality, it’s beautiful, it’s lovely,” Julie Sobczak, Alley Cat Vintage Mercantile owner, said. “I think now since pandemic we had our best years ever people don’t want to wait for the containers to get emptied from China. You can come in here and get anything you want. It’s less money, it’s better quality, it will last another generation at least.”

These antiques can bring durability that can’t be found anywhere else and can provide fond memories for generations to come.

