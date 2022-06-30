Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 incentive to adopt a wild horse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance.

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.

As part of the Bureau’s efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, they’re now offering up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Wichita Falls.

The Bureau periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect other rangeland resources. Bureau officials said the adoption program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1971, the Bureau has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

They are taking additional steps to secure the health and safety of adopted animals, including conducting an inspection of wild horses and burros adopted through the Adoption Incentive Program within six months of adoption date, rather than 12 months.

To qualify for an adoption, one must be at least 18 years old and have no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400-square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and 4 1/2 feet for burros.

All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. Bureau staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Adoptions will be held from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 9. Anyone interested should inquire with Bureau staff onsite for more information.

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse adoption event (blm)

