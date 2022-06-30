Email City Guide
City View ISD says misconduct investigation is ongoing

The superintendent says since he joined the district in February 2018, the district "has not...
The superintendent says since he joined the district in February 2018, the district “has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything.”(kauz)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement about misconduct allegations.

In the statement, Bushong says that since he joined the district in February 2018, the district “has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything.” He says confusion may have been the result of several campus and district administration changes over the last five to six years.

The district is working with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations made against former teacher Bobby Morris and the district, according to the statement.

Read the full statement below:

In light of recent events and disclosures by several former City View ISD students, the City View ISD Police Chief is working in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations that have been made against Bobby Morris and the District. There have been multiple changes in campus and district administration throughout the last five to six years, which seem to have resulted in some confusion with regard to whom these allegations were reported.

Under my tenure as Superintendent, since February of 2018, the District has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything, and we will not cover up or hide anything from the authorities. We want answers, just like you.

Tony Bushong

Superintendent

City View ISD

Statement released by City View ISD on June 30, 2022

