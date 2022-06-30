Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks the grand reopening of the Faith Resale & Donation Center on Old Jacksboro Highway.

They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations, and in that time span, they took a hit on sales. This is one of their largest revenue generators every year. Without it, they would not be able to provide the necessary items to their clients on a daily basis.

“A large part of our revenue comes through these stores,” Steve Sparks, Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO. “We are able to continue to provide all of our programs and services at a greater depth because of the proceeds that we are able to do here. We couldn’t do it without our donors and we couldn’t do it without our shoppers.”

To celebrate the grand reopening they will be offering 25% off everything in the store for Friday only and they hope to see you there.

