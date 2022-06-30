GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the daughter of Concepta St. Hilaire as she transitions to head-of-household.

Hilaire was the victim of a double homicide on the morning of June 25, 2022.

The GoFundMe states: “On the morning of June 25, 2022 the world tragically lost a beautiful friend and amazing mother. Connie St. Hilaire would have gone to the ends of the earth to provide for her children (Caitlin, 22 and Jason, 13). Though her provision on earth has ceased, God’s ability to provide through His people endures. If you could, we ask that you donate what you will to help and support Caitlin as she goes through this transition from sister to legal guardian, from daughter to head of household. Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”

You can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.