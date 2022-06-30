Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim

"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”
"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the daughter of Concepta St. Hilaire as she transitions to head-of-household.

Hilaire was the victim of a double homicide on the morning of June 25, 2022.

The GoFundMe states: “On the morning of June 25, 2022 the world tragically lost a beautiful friend and amazing mother. Connie St. Hilaire would have gone to the ends of the earth to provide for her children (Caitlin, 22 and Jason, 13). Though her provision on earth has ceased, God’s ability to provide through His people endures. If you could, we ask that you donate what you will to help and support Caitlin as she goes through this transition from sister to legal guardian, from daughter to head of household. Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”

You can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
Melvis Compton.
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
A parent immediately began CPR after finding the child.
18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
WFPD officials and volunteers will be on site giving directions and providing assistance.
WFPD releases map for Fourth in the Falls
The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is announcing their first ever awards ceremony.
WF Alliance for Arts and Culture to host inaugural awards ceremony