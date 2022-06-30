Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
Melvis Compton.
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber

Latest News

“Ever since then, with the 100 degree temperatures, the wind and the low humidities, we have...
Texoma lake levels continue to decline
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
“Our chemical bids came in in April and we saw significant increases in chemicals."
Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%
They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations.
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death