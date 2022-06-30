Email City Guide
Triple-digit heat returns Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into Texas by Friday. This disturbance will likely give us rain chances, here in Texoma, both Saturday & Sunday. We’ll have a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances on Sunday appear to be better than on Saturday.

Sunday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. For the 4th of July, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies and no rain chances. Monday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies.

Rain chances return this weekend