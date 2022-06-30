Email City Guide
WF Alliance for Arts and Culture to host inaugural awards ceremony

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is announcing their first-ever awards ceremony.

They are asking the community to nominate artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations and individuals that support the development of arts and culture in Wichita County.

“I am continually impressed at the quality and variety of arts and culture that exist in Wichita Falls,” Mary Ferguson, president of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, said. “We are proud to launch the ACE Awards this year to recognize leaders and unsung heroes of our arts community; people and organizations who impact the quality of life for our citizens on a daily basis. I encourage you to nominate those who support, create, and expand the vision and mission of ‘arts for everyone’.”

“The Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards affirm the value of the arts as a source of creativity and innovation which benefits all Wichita County residents,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, executive director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, said. “We are looking forward to honoring the hard work, dedication and inherent creativity of our arts and business community.”

A number of different awards will be handed out in the fall. To submit a nomination, click here.

“The arts not only make this a more vibrant place to live, they also attract visitors who spend money here supporting local businesses.” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “It is vital that we recognize and elevate the contribution the arts have in our communities.”

