WF Arts Council calling for Mystery Art exhibit submissions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you have a piece of art you would like to show off? The Wichita Falls Arts Council is now accepting artist submissions for the Mystery Art Fest exhibit.

The exhibit and auction will be held from Oct. 1-20, 2022. This annual event usually receives over 200 pieces of original artwork donated by local, regional and national artists.

Arts Council officials are encouraging artists of all skill levels and ages to submit their original artwork.

Divisions for entry are adults 18 years and up and youths 17 and under. All artwork must be within 8x8x10 inches and can be any medium, except for photography, digital art or jewelry.

Artwork will be judged and displayed per category, including abstract, animal, floral, landscape, portrait, still life and symbolism. Artists can drop off their artwork during business hours at the Kemp Center for the Arts, from now until the deadline of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Artwork will be on display at the Kemp Center for the Arts and the arts council will host events to celebrate the exhibit:

Sept. 8 - Final artwork drop off

Sept. 30 - First taste gallery dinner & preview

Oct. 1 - Gallery & online auction opens to the public

Oct. 6 - Kickoff party & artist reception

Oct. 13 - Wichita Falls Poetry Society reading & gallery open late until 8 p.m.

Oct. 20 - Finale & closing reception with live auction

Proceeds from this auction directly benefit their galleries and artist education programs, which focus on local and regional artists.

Guidelines and registration can be found online by clicking here.

Kemp Center for the Arts is located at 1300 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

