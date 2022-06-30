Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Arts Council calling for Mystery Art exhibit submissions

The Wichita Falls Arts Council needs artists for their Mystery Art Exhibit.
The Wichita Falls Arts Council needs artists for their Mystery Art Exhibit.(Wichita Falls Arts Council)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you have a piece of art you would like to show off? The Wichita Falls Arts Council is now accepting artist submissions for the Mystery Art Fest exhibit.

The exhibit and auction will be held from Oct. 1-20, 2022. This annual event usually receives over 200 pieces of original artwork donated by local, regional and national artists.

Arts Council officials are encouraging artists of all skill levels and ages to submit their original artwork.

Divisions for entry are adults 18 years and up and youths 17 and under. All artwork must be within 8x8x10 inches and can be any medium, except for photography, digital art or jewelry.

Artwork will be judged and displayed per category, including abstract, animal, floral, landscape, portrait, still life and symbolism. Artists can drop off their artwork during business hours at the Kemp Center for the Arts, from now until the deadline of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Artwork will be on display at the Kemp Center for the Arts and the arts council will host events to celebrate the exhibit:

  • Sept. 8 - Final artwork drop off
  • Sept. 30 - First taste gallery dinner & preview
  • Oct. 1 - Gallery & online auction opens to the public
  • Oct. 6 - Kickoff party & artist reception
  • Oct. 13 - Wichita Falls Poetry Society reading & gallery open late until 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 20 - Finale & closing reception with live auction

Proceeds from this auction directly benefit their galleries and artist education programs, which focus on local and regional artists.

Guidelines and registration can be found online by clicking here.

Kemp Center for the Arts is located at 1300 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West
Melvis Compton.
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
The power is scheduled to be off from 2-4 p.m.
City of Electra plans Wednesday afternoon power outage

Latest News

With the Fourth of July coming up soon, county officials are providing guidance to help keep...
Wichita County releases guidance on fireworks, grilling amid burn ban
4th in the falls
City officials excited for Fourth in the Falls
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
Triple-digit heat returns Thursday