WFPD releases map for Fourth in the Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are planning on attending the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest, the Wichita Falls Police Department has released a map to help you navigate the area.

The WFPD and volunteers will be in the area giving directions and providing assistance, but they ask that you please save the map so that you can plan ahead.

You can view the map below:

The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls.

For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event.

Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB and the MPEC, but after many conversations between the two, they decided to bring everyone together for what they hope is the largest Fourth in the Falls yet.

After Wichita County issued a burn ban on June 27, county officials are now providing guidance on how to safely and legally use fireworks. You can find out more by clicking here.

