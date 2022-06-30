Wichita County releases guidance on fireworks, grilling amid burn ban

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After Wichita County issued a burn ban on June 27, county officials are now providing guidance on how to safely and legally use fireworks.

County officials said the best advice they can offer is to leave it to the professionals and attend public displays, such as the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.

Keep in mind that all incorporated communities within Wichita County, including Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Electra and Sheppard AFB, prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits.

Firework usage anywhere outside city limits is limited to private property with the owner’s permission. Firing them from county roads or the easement along the roadways is prohibited and could result in fines.

County officials have provided the following guidance:

Know your fireworks; read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting

Have a designated shooter to organize and shoot your family show

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix; save your alcohol for after the show

Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks

Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks

Fireworks should only be used outdoors

Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks

Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks

Never relight a “dud” firework; wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water

Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can

Never attempt to alter or modify consumer fireworks and use them only in the manner in which they were intended

Report fires immediately by calling 911

When it comes to grilling, county officials have provided advice on how to grill safely:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under the eaves and overhanging branches

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

Never leave your grill unattended

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it

For charcoal grills:

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use; charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel

If you use starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid; never add charcoal fluid or other flammable liquids to the fire

Keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire; be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container

For propane grills:

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year

If your grill has a gas leak, by smell or soapy bubble test, turn off gas tank and grill

If the leak doesn’t stop, call the fire department

If the flame goes out, turn the grill off and wait at least 15 minutes before relighting it

The Wichita County burn ban will remain in place for at least 90 days. Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map.

