Wichita Falls ISD names new Kirby Middle School principal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Alston Calliste as the new principal at Kirby Middle School.

Calliste was previously employed by Hirschi High School as their head soccer coach. Many commenters on the WFISD Facebook announcement were quick to congratulate him.

Principals for Cunningham Elementary, Crockett Elementary and Fain Elementary were named earlier this month.

