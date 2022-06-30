Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls ISD names new Kirby Middle School principal

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Alston Calliste as the new principal at Kirby Middle School.

Calliste was previously employed by Hirschi High School as their head soccer coach. Many commenters on the WFISD Facebook announcement were quick to congratulate him.

Principals for Cunningham Elementary, Crockett Elementary and Fain Elementary were named earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kell West Blvd.
Two killed after motorcycle crashes into tree on Kell West
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
Melvis Compton.
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber

Latest News

“Ever since then, with the 100 degree temperatures, the wind and the low humidities, we have...
Texoma lake levels continue to decline
“Our chemical bids came in in April and we saw significant increases in chemicals."
Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%
They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations.
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Bureau of Land Management giving $1,000 to adopt a wild horse
Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 incentive to adopt a wild horse
It’s an event that’s been helping student destress ahead of finals week for about eight years.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs