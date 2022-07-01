Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent immediately began CPR after finding the child.
18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

Latest News

Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords