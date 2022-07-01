Email City Guide
Attorney says victims in City View ISD allegations deserve justice

Brown said she is fighting for these girls so the administrators involved will be held accountable.(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local attorney Kathleen Brown is representing two girls who are alleging sexual misconduct at the hands of former City View ISD teacher and coach Bobby Morris.

The girls allege they brought this to the attention of administrators while it was happening, but say it was never addressed.

READ: Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting

Brown said she is fighting for these girls so the administrators involved will be held accountable. She said if incidents like this continue to get overlooked and kids aren’t heard, this will continue to happen.

“You were a child, you were taken advantage of and you deserve to be protected from that person in the future and every child deserves to be protected from that person in the future as well,” Brown said. “I know personally how difficult it is to come forward. I know about the feelings of shame, guilt and embarrassment, but you shouldn’t feel that way. You did nothing wrong.”

Brown expects this will be a fast-moving process, so she is working quickly to proceed with litigation, if nothing more, to get the evidence necessary to establish what happened.

