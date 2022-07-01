Crime of the week: Cartwright Road double homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a home on Cartwright Road on June 25 in reference to a gunshots call.

Police said they received a call about a disturbance, and reports state they saw a man sitting in a car parked in the driveway. But they weren’t expecting what happened next.

“As they drove up, the suspect ended up shooting himself in the head,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO said.

Jason St. Hilaire was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. But there was still more at the house on Cartwright. Police said the body of 52-year-old Mark Barnett was discovered in the driveway, while 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire was found dead in the backyard.

“And as they went through the rest of the scene there, they found one victim with a gunshot wound, a male in the front yard and then a female in the backyard who was the suspect’s ex-wife,” Eipper said.

Eipper said crimes of this magnitude are difficult to process, but he also wants to assure residents they are not in danger.

“We just hate to see these types of things in our city,” Eipper said. “We know it happens all over the world but it’s one of those things that hurts while you are there investigating. But we do wanna let our citizens know they can be assured they are safe. This is definitely an incident that was isolated and there’s no one else we’re looking for.”

