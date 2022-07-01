Email City Guide
Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
By 10/11 NOW and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – At least one family dog was killed after being poisoned, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Animal control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19, KOLN said.

The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Animal control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of a man approaching the kennel and putting in a can of food with some kind of orange pellets using tongs.

Police said a sample of the food has been sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab to identify what was inside.

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.

