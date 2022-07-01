Grant helps buy fans for families in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas United Way received a grant that will help families in need stay cool throughout the recent heat wave.

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services provided a grant that will help The North Texas United Way buy 34 fans for Interfaith Outreach Services. These fans will then be given to families in need.

This grant comes at an especially important time as the recent heat wave is set to hit record temperatures.

If you and your family need some extra help to stay cool this summer, contact Interfaith Outreach Services.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.