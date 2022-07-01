Email City Guide
Health district offers Moderna vaccine for kids ages 6-17

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is now offering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine primary series for children ages 6-17.

After being approved by the FDA last month, the health district now has them available as of July 1.

Health district officials said the approval could not come at a better time as they have seen an increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

The health district hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or you can register on the City of Wichita Falls website or by calling (940) 761-6841.

The health district encourages everyone to get fully vaccinated and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

