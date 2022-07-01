Email City Guide
Kid’s Community Champions Day sign-up is here

Kid’s Community Champions Day is the perfect opportunity for children to volunteer.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If your interested in a chance for your child to experience the joy of volunteering in their community, Meals on Wheels Kids Community Champions Day may be the perfect opportunity.

Kid’s of all ages are invited to share this day of giving by delivering their very own Meals on Wheels route. This provides kids an opportunity to help feed seniors, disabled and homebound within our community. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult 18 and over to participate.

The event is happening July 14, 2022, 10-11 a.m. The deadline to sign up is Monday, July 4.

If you have any further questions about the event, click here.

