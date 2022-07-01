Email City Guide
Loki is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Loki is an eight-month-old mixed breed who is loving, well behaved and likes to lounge around.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee of $40 is being waived from July 5-17 due to the fact that many pets go missing after July 4 because of all the fireworks. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

