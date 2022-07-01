Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Michael Kuhrt named Victoria ISD deputy superintendent

Michael Kuhrt will start his new position at VISD on July 5.
Michael Kuhrt will start his new position at VISD on July 5.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORIA, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Wichita Falls ISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt was named Friday the deputy superintendent of Victoria ISD, a school district in south Texas.

Kuhrt’s appointment at VISD comes after the WFISD school board voted 7-0 in April of 2022 to approve his resignation.

He remained on payroll with a “board-approved leave of absence,” using a mix of leave, vacation and non-duty days until his official resignation date of June 30. Kuhrt was set to be paid his full salary and benefits pursuant to his contract through his official resignation date of June 30, 2022. His daily rate of pay was $943.15.

Prior to his resignation, Kuhrt faced heavy public scrutiny amid WFISD’s $9 million deficit and potential program cuts. His departure also came as WFISD is set to construct two new high schools.

READ: WFISD resignation agreement reveals new details on Kuhrt’s departure

“I am thrilled to bring Mr. Kuhrt into #TeamVISD,” Superintendent of Schools Quintin Shepherd said. “We quickly realized he is a cultural fit for our district and brings a wealth of experience into the role. We are excited to have his fresh perspective as we work towards continuous improvement in all that we do.”

Kuhrt will start at VISD on July 5, and will reportedly oversee business services, talent, acquisition, support and retention (TASR), maintenance, technology, transportation and athletics.

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” Kuhrt said. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

The WFISD school board unanimously voted Monday, June 27, to name Dr. Donny Lee as the lone finalist for the next superintendent of the school district.

Victoria, Texas’ population is listed at about 66,000 people.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent immediately began CPR after finding the child.
18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

Latest News

Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure