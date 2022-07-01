Michael Kuhrt named Victoria ISD deputy superintendent

VICTORIA, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Wichita Falls ISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt was named Friday the deputy superintendent of Victoria ISD, a school district in south Texas.

Kuhrt’s appointment at VISD comes after the WFISD school board voted 7-0 in April of 2022 to approve his resignation.

He remained on payroll with a “board-approved leave of absence,” using a mix of leave, vacation and non-duty days until his official resignation date of June 30. Kuhrt was set to be paid his full salary and benefits pursuant to his contract through his official resignation date of June 30, 2022. His daily rate of pay was $943.15.

Prior to his resignation, Kuhrt faced heavy public scrutiny amid WFISD’s $9 million deficit and potential program cuts. His departure also came as WFISD is set to construct two new high schools.

“I am thrilled to bring Mr. Kuhrt into #TeamVISD,” Superintendent of Schools Quintin Shepherd said. “We quickly realized he is a cultural fit for our district and brings a wealth of experience into the role. We are excited to have his fresh perspective as we work towards continuous improvement in all that we do.”

Kuhrt will start at VISD on July 5, and will reportedly oversee business services, talent, acquisition, support and retention (TASR), maintenance, technology, transportation and athletics.

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” Kuhrt said. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

The WFISD school board unanimously voted Monday, June 27, to name Dr. Donny Lee as the lone finalist for the next superintendent of the school district.

Victoria, Texas’ population is listed at about 66,000 people.

