Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Missouri relaxes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage

Those who score below a passing grade on the assessment can still get their license if they’ve managed to complete other requirements. (Source: WGEM)
By Ryan Hill and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDALIA, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) – With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of education is making it easier for people to get into the field by changing licensing requirements.

Previously, people looking to get their teaching licenses would have had to pass an assessment. Now, those who score below a passing grade on the assessment can still get their license if they’ve managed to complete other requirements, such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA in their college work and having completed supervised student teaching.

Van-Far R1 superintendent John Fortney said these changes can be good for schools. He said their three open teaching positions are proving tough to fill, and he’s not worried that this could lead to less qualified teachers making it into their classrooms.

“We’re very concerned about having great teachers in the front of the classroom,” Fortney said. “We’re not going to bring somebody into a classroom that we don’t think is gonna be good for kids; isn’t going to make a difference in the lives of kids in a very positive way.”

Special education director Melissa Deineke said the changes could also help get more people into the field.

“We need to remember to try to get people involved in educating,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding field to go into, just trying to get people interested into going into education, overall, it helps our society.”

Fortney said there are other factors that are driving the teacher shortage, but this is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent immediately began CPR after finding the child.
18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

Latest News

Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Therapy dogs
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman, right, receives his stolen Gretsch guitar during the Lost...
Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says