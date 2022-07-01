Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Music is looking for her forever home

By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend.

Music is a 2-year-old cat who loves to eat, sleep and also sing; hence, where she gets her name.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent immediately began CPR after finding the child.
18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
WFPD, DA’s office open investigation into City View ISD misconduct allegations
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
"Donations, prayers, and sharing of this post are greatly appreciated.”
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Cartwright homicide victim

Latest News

Loki is an eight-month-old mixed breed.
Loki is looking for his forever home
Melody is looking for her forever home
Melody is looking for her forever home
Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
Florence, Diana and Mary are looking for their forever homes
Cadence is a 10-week-old dog who is sweet, loving and just wants to cuddle.
Cadence is looking for her forever home