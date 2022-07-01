Music is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend.

Music is a 2-year-old cat who loves to eat, sleep and also sing; hence, where she gets her name.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.