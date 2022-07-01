Email City Guide
Rain chances return this weekened

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into Texas by Friday. This disturbance will likely give us rain chances, here in Texoma, both Saturday & Sunday. We’ll have a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances on Sunday appear to be better than on Saturday.

Sunday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. For the 4th of July, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies and no rain chances. Monday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies.

