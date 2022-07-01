Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An airman from Sheppard Air Force Base exposed himself to four women in three separate incidents in June, according to court documents.

Saud Alayouni, an airman from the Saudi Arabia Air Force training at Sheppard AFB, was arrested Thursday on three charges of indecent exposure.

Police say the first incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. on June 14 when Alayouni approached two women sitting in a car at the parking lot by Iron Horse Pub. Alayouni asked for a ride around the corner and got into the backseat when the women agreed, according to court documents. He then allegedly exposed himself to the women.

One of the victims told police she took a photo of Alayouni sitting in the backseat. Police were called, but were reportedly unable to locate Alayouni.

Another woman reportedly told police she was out with friends at Half Pint Taproom that night. She left the establishment at around 9:30 p.m. and got into her car when Alayouni tapped on the window, showed the victim his military ID and asked for a ride to Sheppard AFB, according to court documents. The victim reportedly said she had seen him downtown and felt it would be safe to give him a ride, and that Alayouni agreed to pay her $50 for gas.

The victim allegedly told police that during the ride Alayouni kept grabbing her hand, saying thank you and offering to buy her dinner. The car stopped at Papa John’s on Sheppard Access Rd., parking directly in front of the business so the victim could download Cash App and be paid by Alayouni, according to an affidavit. The victim reportedly said she thought Alayouni was getting something out of his pocket when he allegedly exposed himself to her, twice.

Still exposed, Alayouni then grabbed the victim by the head and began kissing her neck, cheek and mouth, according to an affidavit. She reportedly told him “no” and “stop” repeatedly before Alayouni allegedly offered her a thousand dollars to perform oral sex on her.

The victim reportedly told Alayouni to leave the car, but he did not. Instead, he handed her his phone so she could send money via Cash App, but there was a video of a man the victim believed to be Alayouni masturbating, according to an affidavit. The victim told police she sent the money to herself in hopes he would leave, but he allegedly kept talking to her, asking if she would take him to her house before apologizing and requesting that she please not tell anyone what happened. She reportedly told Alayouni she would hold the horn down until he left the car. When Alayouni exited the vehicle, the victim said she thought he walked into the nearby gas station.

An affidavit noted that the victim was extremely distraught by what had occurred, and that the incident could also constitute assault because of unwanted physical contact. The report also noted there were Cash App transactions with the name “Saud Alayouni.”

The third and final incident began at the nearby Food Barn on Sheppard Access Rd. at around 10:20 p.m. A woman reportedly told police she was getting gas at the store when she was approached by Alayouni, who asked for a ride to Broken Tap and offered to pay for gas via Cash App. The woman agreed to give Alayouni a ride but asked to take a photo of his military ID. Court documents state she then texted her husband, an active-duty military member, a photo of the ID along with a message saying she would be giving him a ride.

The victim reportedly told police Alayouni exposed himself to her as they drove out of the parking lot. According to an affidavit, she said, “You have three seconds to get out of my car, or I’m going to beat your a**.” Alayouni “quickly left,” according to an affidavit.

Police say they interviewed Alayouni, who said he had been drinking at Broken Tap before going to Half Pint and then taking an Uber to Papa John’s. He said he paid the driver after she requested $50 for a kiss, and he realized his genitals were exposed after she pointed it out but covered them up, according to an affidavit. Court documents state Alayouni claimed he then went to Food Barn and asked for a ride from the last alleged victim, who became angry with him after he urinated on her front seat. He reportedly told police he could not recall the first incident due to being intoxicated and that he took an Uber to the Red Roof Inn for the evening.

A police report noted that the victims had no knowledge of the separate incidents, and that the investigation was assisted by Sheppard Air Force Base OSI and its Foreign Student Program Manager.

Alayouni remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 total bond.

