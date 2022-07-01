Email City Guide
Seymour Highway pavement work to start July 5

TxDOT is reminding drivers to be cautious in the area.
TxDOT is reminding drivers to be cautious in the area.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drivers should expect a smoother ride after pavement work is finished on part of Seymour highway.

Beginning July 5, TxDOT crews will be overlaying the road between the railroad bridge west of Fairway to just west of Barnett Road. Flaggers will be directing drivers through the construction zone. City officials said lanes will be uneven and the pavement will be rough.

They want to remind drivers that these highway employees are working right up against traffic, so drivers are legally required to drive just 30 mph or slower through the area.

Construction is expected to continue through July 8.

