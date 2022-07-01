Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet.

It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.

The J.S. Bridwell Ag Center parking lot will become the main parking lot. City leaders believe between that with J.S. Bridwell and areas around the MPEC, they will have enough parking for everyone.

“Mainly, you can park anywhere, over at J.S. Bridwell which is also available, tons of parking,” Jenny Stevens, public transportation administrator, said. “There is a lot of space so it will be a quick, easy in and out after the concert and after the fireworks so that’s a good place to park.”

All parking for Fourth in the Falls will be first-come, first-serve outside of the VIP locations due to the construction in the MPEC parking lot. Since the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is a bit of a walk to the festivities, city officials will have a free shuttle running throughout the event.

“So we will start running it at 4 p.m. and we will end it at 11 p.m.,” Stevens said. “Fireworks do end at 10:30 p.m. but we will actually run it until no one is on it so it could be midnight, but we are not going to not let you ride if you have to get all the way back to J.S. Bridwell or anywhere else.”

There are other areas that will be open to parking - a grassy lot to the west side of the MPEC, as well as where they use to park the RVs next to Midtown Manor. People wanting to walk from J.S. Bridwell can do so safely as well.

“Burnett Street will also be closed but it will be a pedestrian bridge so people can walk up and down Burnett without the worry of traffic,” Stevens said.

If you want further information for options on where to park or if would like to see a map, click here.

After Wichita County issued a burn ban on June 27, county officials are now providing guidance on how to safely and legally use fireworks. You can find out more by clicking here.

WFPD Release map for Fourth in the Falls (WFPD)

