Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center started on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - An investigation remains ongoing at a funeral home in Indiana after authorities made a disturbing discovery.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, 31 bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition, were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

WAVE reports investigators also found the cremation remains of 16 people.

Police said all decedents were taken to the Clark County coroner’s office to be identified and are working with multiple agencies for their investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
Brown said she is fighting for these girls so the administrators involved will be held...
Attorney says victims in City View ISD allegations deserve justice
It was a packed house Thursday night at the City View ISD board meeting.
Public addresses concerns at City View ISD board meeting
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
WFPD wants to assure residents they are not in danger.
Crime of the week: Cartwright Road double homicide

Latest News

Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.
Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake