Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show this Sunday

The free event starts at 9 p.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.

Kiowa Casino & Hotel is located 15 minutes north of Wichita Falls, Texas, and 40 minutes south of Lawton, Oklahoma, just off I-44 Exit 1.

