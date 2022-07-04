WFFD: mobile home “fully involved with fire”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a mobile home fire on Sunday in the 1000 block of Fell Lane.

Firefighters arrived around 10:15 p.m. and reported the home was “fully involved with fire.” The fire was reportedly extinguished after about 30 minutes.

WFFD officials estimate the home suffered about $10,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

