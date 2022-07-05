Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sights and sounds of July 4th were certainly prevalent for Wichita Falls resident Ozzy Watts this year. In fact, they may have been a little too prevalent.

“I noticed this morning when I was looking for something in my suburban that there had been fireworks shot at my vehicle,” Watts said.

Watts said he called authorities about illegal fireworks being shot off near his apartment, but it didn’t stop the shots or his vehicle from being hit.

“We should have fun, but don’t pop them in city limits because it is a ticket,” Watts said.

From 5 p.m. on July 1 to 8 a.m. on July 5, the Wichita Falls Police Department said their dispatch received 362 calls about fireworks.

“The fact of the matter is that fireworks are fun, but they can be dangerous, and in some cases, they can be deadly,” Officer Jeff Hughes of the Wichita Falls Police Department said.

Even with the dangers, a handful of residents took to Facebook, saying the fireworks are something people need to learn to deal with. Still, Watts hopes his experience will encourage folks to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“I don’t even know how much this is going to cost to have it fixed,” Watts said. “What if this was your vehicle? You would have been mad too.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.