WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday’s high temperature made it up to 104 in Wichita Falls. That’s the hottest so far this year. Guess what? It’s going to get even hotter later this week as highs start pushing up closer to 106 and 107. There could be some very small rain chances by the weekend but it’s not going to cool off.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.