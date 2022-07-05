RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dazzling fireworks show, a live concert featuring Blue Water Highway and Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and an explosive ordinance disposal demonstration were all highlights at the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.

Let’s take a look back at our Facebook Live coverage of the event. First up was Chantale Belefanti, who started with a look at the free shuttle service that transported attendees from parking lots to the actual event venue -- a much-needed service as the parking lots began to fill up throughout the afternoon.

Chantale then switched locations to preview the fireworks display. We delved into the science behind fireworks during our noon newscast, but the pyrotechnics set up at J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center looked very different on the ground than they do when they burst in the air! The fireworks show will be broadcast live during the 10 p.m. newscast, so make sure to tune in!

Ever wondered how bomb disposal works? Sheppard Air Force Base hosted an explosive ordinance disposal demonstration at Monday’s event, and gave us a preview of how their robot works by having it pick up a backpack.

There were plenty of activities for kids at the event. Priscilla Meza spoke with one child who got her face painted and enjoyed the bounce houses.

Monday’s car show wrapped up with an awards ceremony around 8 p.m. Priscilla spoke with one of the top 10 winners about the competition, the event and what set his car apart from the crowd.

And lastly, Priscilla caught up with a few attendees to hear what they thought about the event.

Fourth in the Falls was a blast, and we were excited to bring you the latest coverage! Our crews will be hosting the 10 p.m. newscast entirely at the MPEC. The show will include a look at the fireworks and interviews from community and event leaders, so make sure to tune in!

