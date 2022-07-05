Residents celebrate at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night’s Independence Day celebration brought a large crowd of families together to celebrate at the Wichita Falls MPEC.

If you missed out on how Fourth in the Falls went this year, here’s how Texoma came together to celebrate the event.

Good people, good music and delicious food - all hallmarks of celebrating the Fourth of July in Wichita Falls. This year, the City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base teamed up to celebrate with Fourth in the Falls, which included food trucks, tons of popcorn, funnel cakes and kids’ activities.

RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

Guests weren’t limited to just attendees or even humans. In addition to a puppet, two robots also showed off their skills. One held a man’s hand while the other, an F-6 robot used by SAFB showed a crowd how it’s used to pick up suspicious objects.

Outside the demonstrations, cars, axe throwing and cornhole games kept people busy. And who doesn’t enjoy spending the fourth eating cotton candy?

