Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Residents celebrate at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night’s Independence Day celebration brought a large crowd of families together to celebrate at the Wichita Falls MPEC.

If you missed out on how Fourth in the Falls went this year, here’s how Texoma came together to celebrate the event.

Good people, good music and delicious food - all hallmarks of celebrating the Fourth of July in Wichita Falls. This year, the City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base teamed up to celebrate with Fourth in the Falls, which included food trucks, tons of popcorn, funnel cakes and kids’ activities.

RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

Guests weren’t limited to just attendees or even humans. In addition to a puppet, two robots also showed off their skills. One held a man’s hand while the other, an F-6 robot used by SAFB showed a crowd how it’s used to pick up suspicious objects.

Outside the demonstrations, cars, axe throwing and cornhole games kept people busy. And who doesn’t enjoy spending the fourth eating cotton candy?

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
The parking map for the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.
Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The scene at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an inmate escaped Sunday...
Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappelling down medical facility to escape

Latest News

RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services provided a grant that will help The North Texas...
Grant helps buy fans for families in need
When asked what the secret to a long life is, Johnson said be nice to everybody.
Wichita Falls resident celebrates 104th birthday
Judge Woody Gossom had a few special words to say about the employee.
Longtime Wichita County employee retires