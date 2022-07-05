Email City Guide
Seymour Highway pavement work begins

TxDOT is reminding drivers to be cautious in the area.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drivers should expect a smoother ride after pavement work is finished on part of Seymour Highway.

TxDOT crews started overlaying the road between the railroad bridge west of Fairway to just west of Barnett Road on Tuesday. TxDOT officials said flaggers will be directing drivers through the construction zone. Lanes will be uneven and the pavement will be rough in the area.

They want to remind drivers that highway employees are working right up against traffic, so drivers are legally required to drive just 30 mph or slower through the area.

Construction is expected to continue through July 8.

