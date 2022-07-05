Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Summer heat drives bugs into homes

Exterminators said there are two types of bugs you should be on the lookout for.
Exterminators said there are two types of bugs you should be on the lookout for.(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You definitely don’t have to be a meteorologist to know how dry it gets during the summer, and dry weather usually leads to bugs making their way into your home.

Exterminators in Wichita Falls recommend visiting with them to narrow down what you need to keep your house critter free and right now, there are two types of bugs you should be on the lookout for.

“They need to be on the lookout for ants mainly and then if they travel a lot, you’d be surprised how many people bring bed bugs with them and they really don’t know about it,” David Shoop, owner of Shoop’s Texas Termite & Pest Control, said.

Shoop said bed bugs are especially annoying because of how fast they are able to reproduce and spread in your home.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
The parking map for the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.
Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
The scene at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an inmate escaped Sunday...
Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappelling down medical facility to escape

Latest News

July 4 is the number one day pets go missing.
Fireworks increase chance of lost pets
The metal detectors will be implemented after staffing is assigned.
WFISD discusses metal detectors at safety and security meeting
The duo will now be responsible for all church programs and social services.
Wichita Falls Salvation Army names new leaders
WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger