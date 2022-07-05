Summer heat drives bugs into homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You definitely don’t have to be a meteorologist to know how dry it gets during the summer, and dry weather usually leads to bugs making their way into your home.

Exterminators in Wichita Falls recommend visiting with them to narrow down what you need to keep your house critter free and right now, there are two types of bugs you should be on the lookout for.

“They need to be on the lookout for ants mainly and then if they travel a lot, you’d be surprised how many people bring bed bugs with them and they really don’t know about it,” David Shoop, owner of Shoop’s Texas Termite & Pest Control, said.

Shoop said bed bugs are especially annoying because of how fast they are able to reproduce and spread in your home.

