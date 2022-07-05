Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Triple-digit heat will continue

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 10 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Then, Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
The parking map for the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.
Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WFFD: mobile home “fully involved with fire”

Latest News

weather
Triple-digit heat will continue
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Hot as a Firecracker
Hot as a Fourth of July Firecracker
Hot as a Fourth of July Firecracker
Rain chances return this weekened