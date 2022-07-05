Triple-digit heat will continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 10 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Then, Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies.

