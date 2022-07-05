Email City Guide
WFAFB receives two match grants worth $55,000

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced a grant they hope will ensure no child goes hungry during these hot months.

Through the month of July, the Beaumont Foundation has offered to match all gifts up to $30,000 and the Dillard Family Foundation will match gifts up to $25,000.

This program is design to make up for meals that their children would normally receive from school.

