WFFD fights two early Tuesday morning fires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished two fires in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street. Firefighters found a fire in the living/dining room area of the home, and put it out after about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported in relation to this fire, and the Red Cross was called to help a resident and two dogs. WFFD officials said the home suffered about $2,000 in damages, while there was about $500 in damages to the contents.

The second fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Broad Street. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Firefighters reportedly extinguished the fire after about 25 minutes. WFFD officials said there was about $20,000 in damages to the home and about $3,000 in damages to contents.

There were no injuries reported in relation to this fire, and the Red Cross was called for three residents.

WFFD officials said both fires started from electrical arcing.

