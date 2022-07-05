Wichita Falls MPEC to host community job fair on July 20

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is teaming up with Workforce Solutions North Texas to host an in-person job fair on July 20.

The event will happen from 1-4 p.m. at the MPEC. City officials said several local employers representing 2,300 jobs in various industries will be attending.

No cost nor registration is required to attend. Employers are also asking attendees to bring donations to support the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Phased In.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.