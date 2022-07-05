Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Salvation Army names new leaders

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls has two new leaders.

Major Joe and Lt. Karen Burton officially assumed their positions at the end of June. The Burtons are taking over from Majors Kim and Roxanne Feinauer, who are now enjoying their retirement. The new leaders shared their vision as they began their time of service in the Wichita Falls community.

“Well, as somebody new coming in, we first want to see what the community needs and then we will make those changes as we go along,” Joe said. ”We usually don’t try to do anything drastic unless of course if there is an emergency in the first six months, but we want to see what the community truly needs and how the army can fit those needs.”

The duo will now be responsible for all church programs and social services at the Salvation Army, including the shelter, family store, food pantry, financial assistance and weekly church services and activities.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
The parking map for the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest.
Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
The scene at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an inmate escaped Sunday...
Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappelling down medical facility to escape

Latest News

Residents celebrate at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Residents celebrate at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services provided a grant that will help The North Texas...
Grant helps buy fans for families in need
When asked what the secret to a long life is, Johnson said be nice to everybody.
Wichita Falls resident celebrates 104th birthday