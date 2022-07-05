Wichita Falls Salvation Army names new leaders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls has two new leaders.

Major Joe and Lt. Karen Burton officially assumed their positions at the end of June. The Burtons are taking over from Majors Kim and Roxanne Feinauer, who are now enjoying their retirement. The new leaders shared their vision as they began their time of service in the Wichita Falls community.

“Well, as somebody new coming in, we first want to see what the community needs and then we will make those changes as we go along,” Joe said. ”We usually don’t try to do anything drastic unless of course if there is an emergency in the first six months, but we want to see what the community truly needs and how the army can fit those needs.”

The duo will now be responsible for all church programs and social services at the Salvation Army, including the shelter, family store, food pantry, financial assistance and weekly church services and activities.

