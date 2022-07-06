Email City Guide
Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

