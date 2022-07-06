Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Elks Lodge hosts sweetheart rummage sale fundraiser

Elks Lodge garage sale
Elks Lodge garage sale(kauz)
By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you need some extra cash this summer for your vacation? If so, turn your unused items into cash at the Elks Lodge #1105 garage sale.

The garage sale is a fundraiser for the Lodge’s Sweet Heart Program. This money is used for a free summer camp for special needs children and free medical devices that help enrich the lives of those who need it most.

The sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30. You can purchase an indoor table for $15, or an outdoor table for $10 to put all the great items you want for sale.

If you are interested in this event and would like to support the fundraiser, contact Foster Meadors at (940) 235-9754.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure

Latest News

Fireworks increase chance of lost pets
Fireworks increase chance of lost pets
Summer heat drives bugs into homes
Summer heat drives bugs into homes
William Rene Carlos Baran was arrested on July 5, 2022.
Man arrested in Wichita Falls for human smuggling
Heat advisories are in place across Texoma