Elks Lodge hosts sweetheart rummage sale fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you need some extra cash this summer for your vacation? If so, turn your unused items into cash at the Elks Lodge #1105 garage sale.

The garage sale is a fundraiser for the Lodge’s Sweet Heart Program. This money is used for a free summer camp for special needs children and free medical devices that help enrich the lives of those who need it most.

The sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30. You can purchase an indoor table for $15, or an outdoor table for $10 to put all the great items you want for sale.

If you are interested in this event and would like to support the fundraiser, contact Foster Meadors at (940) 235-9754.

